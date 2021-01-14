University of Richmond opens new Well-Being Center

The University of Richmond announced Thursday that they have opened a new Well-Being Center to help students with their academics, mental and physical health. (Photo Courtesy of UR)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond announced Thursday that it has opened a new Well-Being Center to help students with their academics, as well as mental and physical health.

The center houses the Student Health Center, Counseling and Psychological Services, as well as health promotion and nutrition services. The university said putting all of these services in a single location will help UR’s ability to provide holistic and integrated care for students.

“We’ve eliminated the barriers for students seeking help,” said Tom Roberts, associate vice president of health and well-being.

UR said research has shown students often neglect three major areas — nutrition, mindfulness and sleep. They said the Well-Being Center offers solutions to all of these.

Some features of the $2 dollar building includes a meditation garden, labyrinth, salt spa, and rest stop with massage chairs and sleep pods.

“Some of these things sound like such luxuries, but they are really necessities,” Roberts said. “I hope students come in here and find something they need and that can help them.”

The center will also have a restaurant called “The Organic Krush Café,” which will offer healthy food options and a demonstration kitchen to teach students how to prepare nutritious meals for themselves. In addition to cooking lessons there will be other well-being classes offered in the building.

The Center is open to students daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.