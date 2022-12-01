RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond is set to receive a $625,000 grant from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute for researching student inclusivity.

According to the university, the program team has three priorities:

Discover barriers to student belonging

Test interventions to best address these barriers

Support faculty with resources and programs to promote inclusivity

“By listening to and learning from our own students, we aim to drive change from within our classrooms, research groups, and student-faculty organizations, while contributing to the national conversation about inclusive teaching,” said Angie Hilliker, the biology professor leading the project.

Part of this grant will fund a study on belonging, prejudice and status-related disparities among college students, led by faculty in the university’s psychology department.

The university will collaborate with 14 other universities on the project.