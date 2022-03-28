RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond announced it will change the names of six buildings on campus that honor school leaders with ties to slavery and white supremacy.

With a unanimous vote, the university’s board of trustees decided to strip the names of Rev. Robert Ryland, Douglas Southall Freeman, Dr. Jeremiah Bell Jeter, James Thomas, Jr., Sarah W. Brunet and Bennet Puryear from campus buildings.

Rev. Ryland, the school’s founding president, enslaved people, and Freeman, a UR trustee from 1925-1950, was in favor of racial segregation, the eugenics movement and the poll tax and opposed interracial marriage. According to the university, records show that Jeter, Thomas, Brunet and Puryear enslaved people.

UR’s president Kevin Hallock and the board of trustees wrote in a statement Monday that the unanimous vote was “extremely challenging.”

“We recognize that not all members of our community will agree with these decisions. And we recognize that the University would not exist today without the efforts of some whose names we have removed. The Board’s decision to adopt the principles and remove building names, while ultimately unanimous, was extremely challenging,” the statement read.

“Members of the Board began this process with strongly held differences of opinion, and the subsequent discussions were candid, thoughtful and constructive. In the end, the Board concluded that the decisions outlined above are the best course of action for the University.”

The vote from the university’s board comes a year after school leaders said the names of Ryland Hall and Mitchell-Freeman Hall would remain in place. Students and faculty protested over the names and an online petition for changes received more than 1,000 signatures.

The university revisited the issue last April, deciding to suspend the process and create a “Naming Principles Commission” to determine principles that would “guide future decisions about naming and removal or modification of names for buildings, professorships, programs, and other named entities at Richmond.”

“We understand that the issues that prompted this debate and review will not immediately recede. It will take time to heal the differences in our community, and we ask everyone to respect the opinions and experiences of others, during this process and beyond,” Hallock and the board said in Monday’s statement.

