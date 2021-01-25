University of Richmond reports ‘disturbing’ uptick in COVID-19 cases

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond is reporting an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases and an increase in the number of students quarantined as “close contacts.”

In a letter to students, the Vice President of Student Affairs, Steve Bisese called the uptick “disturbing,” citing student behavior as the cause.

“We are aware of at least two parties that occurred over the course of the week — one on campus and one off campus,” wrote Bisese. “We also know that our positive cases among students are most often associated with parties or other social gatherings where people are not wearing masks and are not following our Physical Distancing Framework and clearly violate our campus protocols.”

As of Jan. 24, the University had 79 active cases of COVID-19 and several other students in quarantine. According to test results, the majority of these cases were undergrad students living off-campus. The positivity rate for off-campus students is 17 percent compared to 1.4 percent for students living on-campus.

As a result, the university has adjusted its instruction plan to require all off-campus students to remain off-campus and take virtual classes until Feb. 4. As of Jan. 25, their card access has been suspended except for library and medical use.

“We regret having to make this decision but are convinced that it is necessary given the recent results of our COVID-19 testing, and given the uncertainty as to the cause of the higher positivity rate among students living off campus, we must proceed with caution,” wrote school leaders in a letter to campus.

If student behavior does not change, leaders said the entire university could return to a virtual format. Until then, all undergrad students will get tested once, every two weeks and the campus is in an extended red stage.

“We are fortunate so far that the overall positivity rate at the University of Richmond remains lower than our surrounding community, and we hope these two measures will only serve to improve our overall well-being,” said school leaders.

