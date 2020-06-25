University of Richmond rescinds admission of student for ‘racially charged’ video

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond announced Wednesday that it is rescinding its admission of a student accused of posting an “offensive and racially charged” video on social media.

The university said on Twitter that the applicant violated its Standards of Admission.

“The University of Richmond remains steadfastly committed to fostering a thriving, inclusive community, and to our enduring values of diversity, inclusivity, and equity.”

A statement from the University of Richmond. pic.twitter.com/SXgJxrM9HQ — University of Richmond (@urichmond) June 24, 2020

U of R did not disclose the content of the post or how it violated university standards.

