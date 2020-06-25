University of Richmond rescinds admission of student for ‘racially charged’ video

Richmond

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:
University of Richmond_556851

University of Richmond (file photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond announced Wednesday that it is rescinding its admission of a student accused of posting an “offensive and racially charged” video on social media.

The university said on Twitter that the applicant violated its Standards of Admission.

“The University of Richmond remains steadfastly committed to fostering a thriving, inclusive community, and to our enduring values of diversity, inclusivity, and equity.”

U of R did not disclose the content of the post or how it violated university standards.

RELATED: University of Richmond investigating after racist slurs found on dorm doors

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events