University of Richmond sees uptick in COVID-19 cases, reprimands students for partying

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — University of Richmond’s spring semester started on Tuesday and the administration has already released a message to students in regards to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Richmond began recording COVID-19 cases for the spring semester on Dec. 6 and have seen 54 cases among their students and staff since then. Of those cases, 35 are active.

Throughout the entirety of the fall semester, the university reported 138 cases.

A message to students from Vice President for Student Development, Steve Bisese, calls this week’s increase in COVID-19 cases “disturbing.” The message says that at least two parties were held by students during the first week of classes. One party was on campus and another off campus.

He says students attending or throwing parties are making “irresponsible and selfish decisions” that risk the rest of the university.

Bisese goes on to remind students of COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions saying consequences for not following them could include, probationary status, removal from campus housing and suspension.

“I’m imploring you to reach into the depths of your selflessness to demonstrate care for one another and the entire Spider family” Bisese stated in the message. “Your actions and your examples matter.”