University of Richmond students begin spring semester

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — University of Richmond students began their spring semester today. The university will be offering a combination of in-person, virtual and hyrbid courses this semester. Students also had the option of taking a fully virtual semester.

Richmond is utilizing many of the same protocols that were in place for the fall. Students were tested for COVID-19 before being allowed to resume living on campus or take in-person classes. They were also asked to quarantine at home before returning to the university.

The university will be doing prevalence testing to help identify possible asyptomatic cases on the campus. This process begins on Monday.

Students were not able to move-in all at once, instead students are trickling back on to campus over a 17-day period. Move-ins will be finished on Sunday, Jan. 24. Students who have not had a chance to move back into campus are learning virtually for the time being.

Spring classes conclude on April 23. Students will take finals the week after classes wrap up.