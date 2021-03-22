University of Richmond to announce final commencement plans by April 1

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – University of Richmond leaders say a decision for graduation ceremony plans will be announced by April 1. The university’s website says it will align with ‘color stages’ outlined by the university.

Last week, Governor Ralph Northam increased the number of people who can attend high school and college graduations this spring.

Related coverage: Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will increase attendance at outdoor graduations to 5,000 people

The University of Richmond has color stages, also known as red, orange, yellow and green. Current conditions on campus help leaders decide which physical distancing protocols are necessary.

Under the red stage, graduation ceremonies will be virtual.

Orange stage graduation ceremonies would mean multiple, physically distanced ceremonies in the Robins Center Arena with a limit of 200 graduates per ceremony. Guests would not be allowed. The university is currently in this stage.

Yellow stage graduation would be similar to the orange stage, but graduates would be allowed two guest tickets each.

Green stage ceremonies would include all members of each class at once, with seven guests allowed each for undergraduates.

Commencement is currently scheduled for May 7-9. All ceremonies will be live-streamed and recorded.

Virginia Commonwealth University leaders say they’re ‘exploring all the safest options possible’ and will provide an update to families and students later this month.