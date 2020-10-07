University of Richmond to loosen COVID-19 restrictions on campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond will loosen its COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday as the school reports a low number of coronavirus cases.

In total, U of R has reported 20 coronavirus cases since students returned in August. Right now, only two of those are active.

University leaders informed the campus in a letter that they’d be cautiously moving into the Orange Stage of its physical distancing framework.

“Given these conditions and our realistic planning expectation that the pandemic will be with us for the foreseeable future, we have concluded that it is in the best interest of our entire community to take the modest step of moving to the Orange Stage of the Framework,” school leaders wrote.

Under the orange stage, indoor gatherings can increase from ten to 25 people, and outdoor gatherings can increase to 100 people.

Attendees must still practice social distancing and wear face coverings. According to the university’s website, the host of these events will be responsible for adhering to all safety protocols.

The orange stage also allows for more interactions among students. The university reports that students have felt isolated and limited in the red stage. Now, students can have other on campus visitors in their dorms and congregate in residence hall lounges. Proper social distancing and face coverings are still required.

As in the red stage, U of R is still encouraging remote working; however, staff can work on campus if necessary to meet student needs.

For more information on U of R’s transition, click here.