University of Richmond updates spring semester schedule due to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — University of Richmond students will not have a spring break this year. According to the university website, the cancelled break is to allow for a later start to the semester and limit the spread of COVID-19.

The semester will begin Jan. 19 and end on April 23.

The university will continue to offer in-person classes, virtual classes and hybrid courses. Any students wishing to take a fully virtual schedule must inform the university by Nov. 1.

They will also have a staggered move-in process similar to the fall.

Richmond does plan to host commencement ceremonies during the first two weekends of May. They say the format will be determined based on the virus spread.

