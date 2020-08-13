University of Richmond warns students of suspension or eviction if they break COVID-19 rules

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As college students return to campus during the pandemic, how will colleges make sure they’re following the rules?

The University of Richmond sent students a letter warning of them of severe punishment if they don’t follow rules set forth by the university.

The letter said if students violate COVID-19 rules they could be suspended or face eviction from campus.

The school’s vice president said student won’t get several warning, instead the letter should serve as their official reminder.

As first year students start moving in tomorrow, the university had them sign a contract vowing to keep safety a priority.

If a student has a gatherine on campus they could be evicted for the rest of the year. They could face punishments as well.

Vice President of Student Affairs Steve Bisese said these actions put the entire campus at risk.

Similar actions are also being enforced at Virginia Commonwealth University.

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, the university is requiring a COVID-19 test for students when they come to campus. They are also asking students to monitor their symptoms before they return to campus.