University of Richmond will require masks in certain spaces, but faculty will have a say

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond will only require masks in certain settings during the fall semester, but faculty and staff will have the authority to mandate mask-wearing in classrooms, labs, private offices and small conference rooms.

Students, staff and faculty will have to wear masks starting Aug. 16 while in the dining hall, except when seated, in health care settings at the university, on public transportation, and at any event with 250 or more attendants. Depending on the location and other circumstances, events with 100 or more people may require masks as well.

Those going off campus for extra-curricular or co-curricular activities in indoor public buildings must also wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status. Everyone will be strongly encouraged to wear masks when in indoor public spaces off campus.

Any students, staff or faculty not fully vaccinated or those who have not reported their vaccination status to the University of Richmond will be required to wear masks indoors and outdoors when physical distancing is not possible.

“We will, of course, continue to scrutinize conditions in the weeks ahead and will appropriately adjust our mask policy to address prevailing conditions both through the arrival period and after our community settles into the semester,” the university wrote on its site Monday.

According to the university’s website, 94% of students and 98% of the full-time faculty and staff have already shared their vaccination status. Of those two groups, nearly 93% of students and 91% of faculty and staff reported being fully vaccinated.

Any student who has not reported their vaccination status or those not fully vaccinated, even if granted an exemption, must take part in arrival testing and weekly prevalence testing.

