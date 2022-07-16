RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Modlin Center for the Arts at the University of Richmond has released the full lineup for its 2022-2023 season.

The upcoming season, which begins in August and will run through February, offers a host of events and activities, from concerts, dances and master classes, to artist residencies, panel discussions, school events — and even a performance by Rosanne Cash, the daughter of iconic singer-songwriter Johnny Cash.

“Three factors served to guide Modlin Center in building the 2022-2023 season of transformational experiences for our community: inclusive diversity, creating expanded opportunities for engagement, and removing barriers to access,” Modlin Executive Director Paul Brohan said in a statement to press.

“Modlin Center for the Arts and the University of Richmond believe that art is available to everyone and you belong here,” Brohan added.

Tickets to Modlin events are $35 for adults. Discounts will be available for Modlin patrons, seniors and children.

Those interested in checking out the full calendar or buying tickets can do so online through the Modlin Center website. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone at 804-289-8980.