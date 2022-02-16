Mystery box uncovered in base of Jefferson Davis Monument

Box covered by a tarp in the base of the Jefferson Davis Monument (Photo: Tim Corley)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews uncovered a box in the pedestal of the Jefferson Davis Monument Wednesday morning.

According to the city, the box was recovered and has not been opened. The city said it is unknown whether the box is considered a time capsule at this time.

Richmond City Council recently ordained that the pedestals and monuments were property of the Black History Museum. The city will store the box for the Black History Museum and then it will be decided what the next steps are.

The box was covered by a tarp once 8News arrived to photograph it.