Unlicensed, unmarked tow truck ‘pirate’ stealing vehicles across Richmond, police say

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An unlicensed tow truck has been used to quickly steal vehicles throughout Richmond, according to police.

A surveillance camera caught the tow truck on video stealing a vehicle in the Davee Gardens neighborhood.

On the morning of Sunday, Oct. 24, a black tow truck backed towards a parked car and lifted it up with the tow gear. Within seconds, the vehicle was towed away, according to Richmond Police Department.

The truck didn’t have any logos or lettering, which is required by state code for tow trucks for hire.

Detectives are asking the public to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 if they have information on the whereabouts of the tow truck without a company name or logo.