RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond-based non-profit, United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) has had a monopoly on organ transplants for nearly 40 years. But that will change soon as bipartisan legislation seeking to reform the nation’s organ transplant system is headed to President Biden’s desk.

H.R. 2544 was passed in the Senate just days after receiving the green light in the House.

The Securing the U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network Act proposed in the bill would allow for competitive bidding and a broadening of eligibility for multiple entities to assume responsibility for the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN).

“Lives are being lost and we can’t stand by while some of our most vulnerable neighbors die on the organ waiting list, waiting for a call that never comes,” said Republican Senator Todd Young of Indiana.

UNOS has held the exclusive contract for the OPTN since 1986. Amidst that time, the organization has faced scrutiny for its management efforts as some lawmakers have deemed the non-profit’s efforts to be disastrous.

More than two and a half years ago, Senate lawmakers launched a bipartisan investigation into UNOS voicing concerns of reports of lapses of patient safety, misuse of taxpayer dollars and thousands of organs left to be unrecoverable or not transplanted.

“Decades of corruption and mismanagement have left vulnerable patients to die on the waiting list while unused organs from generous American donors go to waste,” said Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa.

In March of this year, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) announced a modernization initiative to strengthen accountability and transparency in the OPTN.

“Statutory changes are necessary to ensure HRSA is able to work with the better equipped organizations to ensure the OPTN is operating in an efficient and safe manner,” said Democratic Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland.

8News reached out to UNOS for a comment and they replied through email stating:

“UNOS welcomes a competitive and open bidding process for the next Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN) contract to advance efforts to save as many lives as possible, as equitably as possible. That’s why we do not oppose the Securing the U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Act, which would allow HRSA to increase competition for the management of the OPTN if President Biden signs the bill into law.”

UNOS continues to say, “As HRSA continues to modernize the OPTN, we stand ready to offer our expertise and experience to support their efforts. We are committed to working with them and other stakeholders to ensure the best possible system for patients and donors.”

UNOS further said, “No organization knows the incredibly complex system and the transplant community as well as UNOS, and we look forward to demonstrating how our expertise should remain an integral part of the system.”

A new contract procurement process for the OPTN is expected to begin this fall.