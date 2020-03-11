Unsung heroes: 2020 Richmond History Makers honorees celebrated

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Valentine in Richmond and the Capital Region Collaborative honored the work of six honorees at the 15th Annual Richmond History Makers & Community Update at Virginia Union University.

The program promotes and celebrates the bold, innovative, and often unsung work of individuals and organizations who strive to improve their communities.

8News Anchor Constance Jones hosted the event, in a room full of family, friends, local leaders, community advocates, and non-profit representatives.

“After 15 years recognizing the best the Richmond Region has to offer, we are more excited than ever to celebrate our 2020 honorees,” said Valentine Director Bill Martin. “Our new partnership with the Community Foundation, our return to Virginia Union University and our incredible group of winners are all a part of The Valentine’s wider goal of supporting and strengthening this program through continued community engagement.”

The 15th anniversary marks the first time The Valentine has partnered with the Community Foundation for a greater Richmond to provide an update on the progress being made across the region.

Richmond History Makers & Community Update. 2020.

For Creating Quality Educational Opportunities: ‘ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation’

For Demonstrating Innovative Economic Solutions: ‘BLK RVA Action Team’

For Advancing our Quality of Life: ‘Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia’

For Improving Regional Transportation: Charles Rasnick

For Promoting Community Health: Jeannette Cordor, ‘Faces of HOPE’

For Championing Social Justice: Tanya Gonzalez, ‘The Sacred Heart Center’

The honorees were nominated by members of the Richmond community according to six categories and chosen by a Selection Committee made up of LMR (Leadership Metro Richmond) graduates and former Richmond History Makers Honorees.

The 2020 Richmond History Makers and their categories include:

