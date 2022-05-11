RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Get ready to ‘Roo! The Richmond Kickers are hosting Major League Soccer’s Charlotte Football Club in the US Open Cup Round of 32 tonight.

Charlotte Football Club is one of MLS’s newest clubs and they’re making the trip to City Stadium to face off against the Kickers. Charlotte is making its debut in the competition, while the Kickers have a long history in the competition since beginning as a team in 1993 and winning the 1995 Open Cup.

The Kickers made it to the semifinals in 2011 and made three quarterfinal appearances in 2001, 2004 and 2007.

The Kickers will be fighting for their first win over an MLS opponent since the 2011 season when the Roos defeated Sporting Kansas City to reach the Open Cup semifinals.

Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky will be relishing the chance to lead his side off to a winning start in the tournament after signing a new contract extension to stay in Richmond in late April.

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. and the referee of the match will be Luis Arrayo.