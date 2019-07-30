Upcoming changes to Carytown parking decks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Parking in Carytown decks will no longer be free starting August 12.

Carytown said in a Facebook post, that ‘while the free parking was nice, we are excited that such a low cost is being charged daily.’

The new changes are to help upkeep the parking decks. Carytown said the low rates allow for the maintaining of the desks without discouraging foot traffic.

Mayor Levar Stoney included this change in his budget to help offset the costs of maintaining the decks, Carytown said.

CRENSHAW AVE & COLONIAL AVE

Daily rate:

Daily rate 7am – 6pm $1

Daily rate 6pm – 7am $1

Carytown said the City will allow a 1 hour grace period between the time blocks.

For example, if ‘you park at 5 pm and stay until 2 am, you pay $1 because you were in the grace period between time blocks (you were only in the night block).’

If you park before the grace hour and stay throughout the night, the daily rate would be $2.

Monthly rate:

Monthly permit 7am – 6pm $20.00/month

Monthly permit 6pm – 7 am $20.00/month

Monthly permit for 24-hour use $35.00/month

Free three hour street parking will still be available.