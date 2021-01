RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have provided an update after a body was found in Bryan Park on Saturday.

Police were called to Bryan Park at 7:52 a.m. for a report of a person down.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male who was down and unresponsive in the park.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives suspect no foul play in the incident and the Medical Examiner has released the body to the family.