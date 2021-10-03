Update on Richmond Public Schools employee vaccination reporting on Monday’s school board meeting agenda

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond School Board will be holding an in-person meeting on Monday, Oct. 4.

The agenda includes and update on Richmond Public Schools staff COVID-19 vaccination reporting. The deadline for employees to either submit proof of vaccination or obtain a medical or religious exemption was Oct. 1.

The meeting will happen at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School at 6 p.m. It will also be streamed live on the RPS Facebook page.

Those who wish to submit public comments must e-mail them by 1 p.m.