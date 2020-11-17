UPDATE: RPD identify victim of Hull Street homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim in last week’s fatal shooting on Hull Street.

The victim has been identified as Nicholas Yarborough, a man in his twenties.

At 11:17 a.m. on Nov. 11, officers responded to the 3000 block of Hull Street near E. Broad Rock Road for reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived, authorities found Yarborough, in the front yard of a structure suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to police, Yarborough, was pronounced dead at the scene. They added a medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

“Hull Street is a major thoroughfare and detectives ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious this morning in that Hull Street area, near the intersection of Broad Rock Road, to contact detectives,” James Mercante, a Richmond police spokesman, said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Darnell at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used.