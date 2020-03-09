Upgrades underway in Richmond City Stadium to improve fan experience

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond landmark is getting some upgrades for the first time since 1994.

Built in 1921, Richmond City Stadium, the home of the Richmond Kickers, remains the oldest athletic facility in RVA. But outside of Richmond soccer, the historical field hasn’t seen much play. Officials are hoping new upgrades will draw improved crowds and create a fan experience that keeps locals coming back.

“I’m not going to hide the fact that I think this could be a destination for more tourists and travelers to come here and spend their dollars right here in the city of Richmond,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, “because every time they spend a dollar here in the City Richmond, guess what that goes to, better schools, better roads, better services for our families.”

Some of the new additions to the stadium include brand new LED lights and six new poles that will illuminate the concourse.

The Richmond Kickers are also bringing Wi-Fi to the stadium. The addition of internet service will mean the removal of telecommunication poles, creating a more unobstructed sightline for fans.

The Kickers are also investing in a brand new irrigation system to keep the field in superb condition year-round.

Mayor Stoney says the Kickers are leading the way with economic development, and he wants the community to continue thinking big.



Officials expect the work to be complete within the next two weeks – just in time for the Kicker’s home opener on Saturday, March 28.

