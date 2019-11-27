1  of  4
UR students alerted after deer crashes through window at dorm

Richmond

by: WRIC Newsroom

University of Richmond_556851

University of Richmond (file photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — University of Richmond students were alerted Tuesday afternoon of an injured deer that crashed through a window at Lora Robins Court.

Residents of the dorm, which houses nearly 300 first-year students, were urged to stay inside their rooms while officers attempted to locate the animal inside the building. A snapshot of the alert was sent to 8News.

8News has since learned that the deer ran off after being found.

