UR students pushing university to create ‘Africana Studies’ program

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A group of students at the University of Richmond is asking its administration to create an ‘Africana Studies’ department on campus.

The push comes after multiple instances of racism on school grounds. Last month, the University of Richmond opened an investigation after racist slurs were found on three students’ dorm room doors.

In response, students held a protest during a soldout basketball game. Students chanted “we want justice” while holding signs. One read “An attack on one is an attack on all.” Another read “no room for hate.”

In December of 2018, a UR professor was outraged after discovering a video on social media of students showing off a gingerbread house with swastikas on it.

This month, the group of students started a petition and put forward a proposal to create an Africana studies department on campus. On Wednesday, two University professors wrote an op-ed in support of the department.

“We write to you as faculty who are enthusiastic supporters of their efforts,” they wrote. “Africana Studies would involve a wide range of courses far beyond what many might imagine the word ‘Africana’ suggests.”

8News has reached out to the university for an interview on the proposal.

This is a developing story. 8News reporter Alex Thorson will have a full report tonight at 5.

