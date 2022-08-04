Renderings of The One Casino and Resort that Richmond voters rejected last November.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — At a community meeting on Richmond’s Southside Thursday evening, Urban ONE’s chief executive Alfred Liggins told community members that the company is no longer supported holding a casino referendum this November.

Liggins, Urban ONE CEO, said the state budget language “has created a conflict, a legal conflict and a huge cloud of doubt” over efforts to hold a second vote on the casino.

In March, a judge told the city that they could place the casino on the ballot again after voters rejected it by a narrow margin in 2021.

But a state budget amendment passed earlier this year and championed by state Senator Joe Morrissey bars the city from holding another referendum until 2023, giving the state a chance to conduct a study on the potential benefits of locating a casino in Petersburg.

Kathy Hughes, founder of Urban ONE and Liggins’ mothers, said Morrissey “has left Richmond on the curb.”

For months, the casino referendum hung in limbo, as the city explored its options, but at a community event hosted by city councilwoman Reva Trammell, a staunch proponent of the casino, Liggins called on the city to give up on holding another referendum this year.

He said Urban ONE has “elected to ask our partners in the city to request the court unwind the court order” and focus on holding a referendum in 2023.

He added that he didn’t believe a “protracted legal battle” was in the city’s interest, but that the company was still “going to work hard and bring those tax revenues to you.”