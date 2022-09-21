RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a job fair to fill openings in full-time, part-time and seasonal positions.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and will be located at the Virginia Career Works Resource Center at 4914 Radford Ave.

Those who attend will be able to talk with USPS personnel and learn further information on the open positions.

Applicants must be over 18 years of age and be able to pass drug screening and criminal background checks. Applicants must also be available to work weekends and holidays, according to the agency.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Applications will only be accepted online at the USPS website here.