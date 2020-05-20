Using your cellphone while driving soon to be illegal in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Holding and using a cellphone while driving will be illegal in Richmond starting June 9.

Richmond City council voted unanimously to pass the ban on driving while using a hand-held communications device back in December.

“This primary offense allows police officers to take action whenever they observe a driver operating a motor vehicle while using a handheld personal communications device, without having to also observe evidence of distraction,” Richmond Police Department said in a release.

The use of a handheld device while driving in Richmond could now result in a $125 fine for first-time offenders. Subsequent offenses will result in a $250 fine.

The ordinance does not apple to drivers who are lawfully stopped or parked or those using their cellphone to report an emergency.

Emergency vehicle drivers, such as police officers and firefighters, are also exempt.