I-64 accident with backup on Monday, January 25, 2021. (Photos: VDOT cameras)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police provided traffic control for removal of debris this morning on I-64 west near exit 190.

VSP said the debris belonged to the United States Postal Service.

According to VDOT, all lanes are now open, but debris cleanup remains on the shoulders. The backup is clear.

