Utility rates in Richmond to increase starting July 1

Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmonders will be paying more for utilities starting July 1.

The Department of Public Utilities says the average customer will pay about $6 more a month.

DPU says it offers year-round payment plans to help customers budget their bills.

“That balance of affordability and providing of services is a serious balance. I’m not here as your director to put folks out of their house or home. It’s really to provide those services, but services aren’t free,” said DPU Director Calvin Farr Jr.

The utility rate changes were approved in May by city council.

