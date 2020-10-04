UVA Children’s opening Pediatric Liver Clinic in Richmond Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — UVA Children’s is opening a pediatric hepatology clinic in Richmond on Tuesday.

This clinic will provide care for children with liver disease, including evaluations and transplants.

“Our team welcomes the opportunity to make it easier for families in the Richmond area to access the high-quality liver care provided at UVA,” said Frank DiPaola, director of Pediatric Hepatology and medical director of Pediatric Liver Transplantation at UVA Children’s.

DiPaola is part of the new pediatric liver care team, which includes surgeons, radiologists, nurse care coordinators, dietitians, social workers support, pharmacists and psychologists.

This new clinic is part of the larger UVA Pediatric Specialty Care Richmond clinic.

The clinic will be located at 5875 Bremo Road, Suite 500, on the campus of Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital. You can find more information about the clinic online here.

