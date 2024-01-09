RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two women have been charged after visiting the River North Correctional Center on Sunday, Jan. 7, with contraband in their vehicle.

According to the Virginia Department of Corrections, staff at the facility suspected that a visitor would attempt to bring illegal items to an inmate.

A Department of Corrections K-9 alerted on one of the suspects and a search was conducted on her vehicle. Items found by staff included:

A 9mm handgun with a loaded magazine

An unknown white substance in a baggie

A “crystalline substance” thought to be methamphetamine

A spoon with white residue and a glove containing white powder

A bottle of Kratom

Buprenorphine

THC edibles

A scale

Two syringes

Contraband found in the suspect’s vehicle. (Photo: VADOC)

Contraband found in the suspect’s vehicle. (Photo: VADOC)

Contraband found in the suspect’s vehicle. (Photo: VADOC)

Both suspects were arrested. The woman who was scheduled to meet with an inmate received seven total charges, two of which are possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and attempt to deliver drugs into a corrections facility.

The second suspect faces three charges, including possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II drug.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.