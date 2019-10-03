1  of  2
Vacant home on Richmond’s Northside catches fire overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews are investigating what started a fire at a vacant home on Richmond’s Northside early Thursday morning.

It happened after 2 a.m. in the home on 2nd Avenue. It took crews about half an hour to get the fire under control.

The flames spread to the side of the house next door. Four people escaped that home unharmed, and they were able to return to it shortly after. The damage to that home was outside.

The vacant home has extensive damage inside and outside. No one was hurt. The cause is still under investigation.

