Valentine Museum restaurant competition launches on Nov. 30

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Do you want to be the next food vendor at the Valentine Museum?

The Metropolitan Business League has partnered with Valentine Museum, the Hatch Kitchen RVA and Richmond Black Restaurant Experience to choose one lucky restauranteur.

“The Valentine is excited to collaborate with our friends at the Metropolitan Business League to host this region-wide competition. Working with fantastic partners like the MBL to offer opportunities and experiences like this to the Richmond community is an integral part of our mission.

We are committed to supporting new businesses in Richmond and creating new opportunities downtown,” Valentine Museum Director Bill Martin said.

The grand prize winner would be selected to be the next food vendor at the Valentine Museum and get two years rent-free!

The winner will also receive a Richmond Black Restaurant Experience Membership, complimentary membership with the Metropolitan Business League, a strategy session with Big Spoon Co. and an interview with Richmond Magazine.

“Many people talk about the need to help minority owned businesses, but the Valentine Museum actually puts forth action to meet the needs. Their action is a testament to the caring nature of our community and how vitally important it is to lend a helping hand, during a very critical period.

We are so excited to collaborate with the Valentine Museum, the Richmond Black Restaurant Experience and Hatch Kitchen RVA. This is an opportunity of a lifetime for minority culinary artists. It is one example of leveling the playing field for minority businesses and giving them the opportunities for sustainability and growth. I am encouraged that other people and businesses will follow suit,” President and CEO of the Metropolitan Business League Floyd Miller said.

Applications for The Main Course: A Valentine Museum Restaurant Competition open on Monday, November 30. The last day to submit your application is December 4.

To qualify, you must meet the following requirements:

Submit 60-second pitch video

Verify that the business has been operating for at least two years and located within the Richmond region

Two semi-finalists will be chosen to cook off Hatch Kitchen RVA and present their final dishes to the judges at the Valentine Museum on Monday, December 14th. A final winner will be announced on that date.

Rules and how to enter can be found at www.thembl.org.