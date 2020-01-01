Van flips in front of Main Street Station

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Firefighters have rescued a driver trapped in their van, after the vehicle flipped in front of Main Street Station.

Officers were called to 15th and East Main Streets around 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day. They found a van flipped on its side, and the driver trapped inside.

The driver of the red SUV says she was trying to turn left on Main Street, when their vehicles collided.

The van driver was pulled out of the vehicle and taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

