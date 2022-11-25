RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Vasen Brewing Company is featuring dozens of local artists at its first Cellar Market this weekend, and welcoming the community to shop local and explore the brewery.

The market is taking place on Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Vasen Brewing Company, located at 3331 W. Moore Street in Scott’s Addition.

The main feature of the market is dozens of local artists and vendors selling their work throughout the brewery, as well as food trucks and plenty of Vasen’s brews on tap.

The goal of the event is to bring the brewery and local sellers together — an idea reflected right down to the name.

“We came up with the name ‘Cellar Market,'” Jordan Cramer, Vasen bartender and events coordinator, said. “It’s kind of a pun on cellar, meaning brewery cellar.”

Vasen Brewing Company features dozens of local artists at its first Cellar Market on Friday, Nov. 25. Credit: Timothy Corley/8News.

Cramer, the event’s main organizer, took the time to select the vendors for the market. Some vendors will appear on both days, while some will only be selling on either Friday or Saturday. But both days will be full of unique finds.

“I handpicked everyone. I go to a lot of markets and I wanted to have a good variety,” Cramer said. “We have some earrings. We’ve got some spooky stuff. We have glass, we have wood, we have knit, lots of stickers, art prints. We even have a tarot reader, which is really cool. We’re just trying to promote community and shopping small and supporting everybody.”

The market is not only exciting for the vendors, but for Vasen, too. After Vasen had to close its brewery tours during the pandemic, Cramer is excited to see the brewery bringing in the community once again.

“I am just really excited to have the brewery open to people,” Cramer said. “We used to do brewery tours before the pandemic, and to have it open again, it’s like everyone’s really excited to see everything and see how we make our beer. It’s really cool.”