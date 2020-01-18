VCU advises students to stay clear of Capitol ahead of gun rally

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Students at VCU are getting a word of warning ahead of Lobby Day, when thousands are expected to rally for gun rights not far from campus.

VCU posted an alert advising students to stay away from the State Capitol area. The alert urged everyone to be “vigilant and aware of their surroundings.”

The university’s campus is less than two miles from the Capitol. Monday’s Martin Luther King holiday is a day off for students, but many have plans to remain indoors.

“I’ve been told to stay inside if possible, especially at the state’s Capitol. It could get dangerous and we’re a college campus,” said Derek Carll, a junior at VCU.

Spring semester started earlier this week, which means there’s still an adjustment period for some students.

“Because we just got back, there hasn’t been much conversation about it so I guess everyone just found out as we were getting back into things,” said junior Alexiana James.

Carll told 8News one professor gave a warning in class Friday.

“He just mentioned the event and gave us some specific exit routes in the building,” Carll said.

Students that 8News spoke with have plans to stay away from Capitol Square.

“Everybody’s general consensus is to stay safe and out of the way,” Carll said.

“As long as we stay indoors,” said junior Emma Krisfalusi, “I think we’re okay.”

