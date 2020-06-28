VCU and Mayor Stoney remember longtime mentor and benefactor, Bill Royall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University announced that former vice rector of the VCU Board of Visitors, William “Bill” Royall, Jr., died on Thursday.

Royall was a member of the VCU community for half a century, according to VCU.

The University of Public Affairs said Royall was a mentor to students, a donor of millions of dollars to university institutions and programs, and also was a driving force in the installation of the Rumors of War statue on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

City of Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney also released a statement regarding the passing of Royall.

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of Bill Royall. My prayers go out to his wife Pam and the rest of Bill’s family,” Stoney said. “An innovative business leader and longtime patron of the arts in Richmond, Bill helped make this city the cultural capital of Virginia we are so proud of today.”

Stoney said his influence will be felt in the city long into the future.

“His example will serve as a foundation for building a more inclusive Richmond for a long time to come.” Mayor Levar Stoney

