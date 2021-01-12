VCU announces virtual start to the spring semester

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University students will begin their spring classes online due to the spike in COVID-19 cases across the state. All students previously scheduled for hybrid or in-person classes will be reverting to a completely virtual approach.

The university hopes for students to return to in-person and hybrid classes by March 8. VCU President Michael Rao explained in an email to students, faculty and staff that the university will explore the possibilities of a return to on-campus learning by mid-February.

“As pandemic conditions improve, we have every intention to resume in-person instruction as originally planned,” Rao said.

While traditional learning classes will be strictly virtual, students enrolled in clincal and field placements, practice, co-ops, internships and other experiential activities will continue in-person.

Students participating in clincial placements on the medical campus will begin being vaccinated as early as this week. Vaccination timelines will eventually be determined for university health care providers and all other faculty and staff.

Throughout the fall semester there were 497 student cases and 99 employee cases at VCY. Other Virginia schools over double VCU’s case count with JMU reporting 1,781 cases since July, Virginia Tech reported 1,805 cases during the fall and University of Virginia tracked 1,711 cases from mid-August to now.

“Students, faculty and staff proved last semester that VCU can meet these challenges better than nearly any community,” Rao said. “You have held true as a community to support and care for each other so that we can fulfill our important mission. I am grateful for what you accomplished last semester and look forward to a successful spring semester as One VCU: Responsible Together. We’ve done this well before and we can succeed again.”