VCU buildings evacuated after power outages in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University said Thursday that power outages in Richmond have left multiple university buildings without power, forcing them to be evacuated and closed for the rest of the day.
The university alerted students and staff that the Trani Life Sciences Building, Oliver Education and Science Wing will be closed and to avoid the area.
VCU is reporting that the power should be restored between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Friday.
