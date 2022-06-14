RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University bought the former Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority headquarters, giving the school the “final key piece” of land it needs to begin building its “Athletics Village” project near The Diamond.

The university purchased the 20-acre parcel located at 2901 Hermitage Road in Richmond, where ABC’s offices and warehouse were before moving to Hanover County. VCU bought the land for $16 million, according to Virginia ABC.

“The ABC parcel provides the final key piece for our vision of a VCU Athletic Village and allows us to move forward with the project,” VCU athletic director Ed McLaughlin said in a statement.

Rendering of VCU’s concept for its “Athletics Village,” not the final design. (provided by Virginia Commonwealth University)

VCU now has 40 acres of land in the area for the project, a sprawling athletics village where the university plans to build a new soccer stadium, an indoor-outdoor tennis complex, an outdoor track & field facility, practice fields and a multipurpose facility.

According to the university, the project is expected to be done in phases and will take roughly five to seven years to complete.

“We have worked on the planning phase of these facilities for some time and now that we have the needed property, we will clear the site in the near future,” McLaughlin continued.

