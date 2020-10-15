VCU cancels spring break, announces phased spring reopening

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University announced that students will return from winter break in phases. The first phase of students will include the health sciences schools, research faculty, staff and trainees.

VCU’s spring classes will begin on Jan.25 and end on May 5 for the Monroe Park campus and May 7 for the MCV campus. Final exams will begin following the end of spring classes.

Spring break will be cancelled for VCU students next semester. Instead students will have one reading day in February and another in March.

“Based on the remarkable efforts of our students, faculty and staff this fall semester, as well as ongoing assessment by VCU’s Public Health Response Team and current pandemic guidance from the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we will proceed with a spring semester very similar to what was offered this fall,” Rao said.

VCU will continue offering a mixture of in-person, online and hybrid courses.

“Our highest priority in executing our mission is the safety of our students, faculty, staff and surrounding community,” Rao said.

LATEST HEADLINES: