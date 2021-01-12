VCU clinical students will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine this week

RICHMON, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University students with direct patient contact will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine as early as today.

VCU said they have received enough additional doses to start vaccinating students using a tiered approach based on their clinical work and patient exposure.

School officials have identified about 2,100 clinical students who qualify for vaccination. This group is made up of students in patient-facing environments from VCU’s health sciences schools and the College of Health Professions, VCU School of Social Work, and a few students from the Departments of Psychology, Kinesiology and Health Sciences in VCU’s College of Humanities and Sciences.

VCU said that most students who are eligible to get vaccinated have plans to volunteer at vaccination events with local health districts.

“They will play a vital role in getting the vaccine to front-line essential workers and older adults, who make up the next group in the state’s vaccination distribution plan,” VCU said in a release.

Some faculty and staff who work at campus healthcare providers also qualify for the vaccine at this time. Those eligible will be notified on how to make a vaccination appointment.

VCU said they are continuing to work with the Virginia Department of Health on the timeline for when the vaccine will be available to all students, faculty and staff.