VCU closes and cancels Thursday classes; medical center still open

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University announced it will be closed on Thursday and all classes will be canceled due to the incoming winter storm.

The closures include the VCU Student Commons and Rec Sports, the Cabell and Health Sciences libraries and VCU dental clinics.

However, the VCU Medical Center will remain open tomorrow.

The college said employee teleworking is canceled for Feb. 18 but weather designated employees should report to campus as normal unless specified differently by their supervisor.

VCU said the Student Vaccination Clinic will be closed on Thursday, and all student appointments have been moved to Feb. 23 using original appointment times from Feb. 18. If the rescheduled time doesn’t work, students can pick an alternative date and time by logging back into the sign-up.

You can find changes made to VCU Dining operations or hours online here.