VCU delaying Friday start, rescheduling student vaccines in anticipation of winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University announced on Thursday that they will not be open until 10 a.m. Friday due to forecasted winter weather. In addition to the delay, a Friday vaccination clinic for health science students is cancelled and the dental clinic will open late.

Those vaccinations will be rescheduled for next week and students will be notified of their new appointment date by email.

The VCU Dental Clinic will open at 1 p.m.

The weather delays will have no impact on virtual learning, just in-person classes. Classes on campus will resume at 10 a.m.