RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University administration is considering increasing the cost of tuition for all students for the 2023-24 school year. Leaders said the possible increase is being discussed because of “inflation, increasing utility costs, and operational needs.”

The proposal to the Board of Visitors includes a range of increases from 3% to 5% for both undergraduate and graduate students. The proposal also recommends an increase in mandatory fees of $190.

For in-state students taking 15 credits per semester, a 3% increase in tuition would raise the total to $16,210 per year, and a 5% increase would total $16,470 per year. For out-of-state students, education would cost $38,794 with a 3% increase or $39,462 with a 5% increase.

To read more about VCU’s possible tuition increase, click BELOW: