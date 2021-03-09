Division of Student Affairs to conduct review of VCU Greek life after death of freshman Adam Oakes

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University President Michael Rao announced in a blog post Tuesday morning that the Division of Student Affairs will be conducting an “independent, comprehensive” review of Greek life following the death of freshman Adam Oakes.

“No parent should receive a call from a college president offering sympathy for the loss of their child. I’m sickened by what happened and continue to urge anyone who has information to speak up and contact Richmond or VCU Police,” Rao’s statement said.

Earlier this month, VCU announced they would be launching an investigation as Richmond Police Department determine if the death of Adam Oakes was related to a Delta Chi activity.

President Rao said the review will examine all major parts of Greek life at VCU including:

Governance, relationship with university administration and university oversight, including the role of advisors and the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life

Accountability of members and chapters including incident reporting processes and transparency around outcomes

Issues related to hazing, alcohol and drug abuse and sexual violence

Policies and practices related to recruitment and education of new members

Member experience such as social, educational, philanthropic activities, and academic success; connections and commitment to VCU and the Richmond community; and general practices related to inclusion, safety and well-being

Alumni involvement

VCU’s chapter of the Delta Chi fraternity has been suspended following cease-and-desist orders from the fraternity’s national office and VCU.