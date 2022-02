RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A doctor from the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU recently competed on Jeopardy! and will appear on an upcoming episode.

Dr. Henry Rozycki, a neonatologist and vice chair for research at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. His primary research over the years has focused on finding out why the lungs of a premature infant are more susceptible to damage and impaired development.

Tune in Monday, Feb. 21 to see Dr. Rozycki compete at 7:30 p.m. on ABC8.