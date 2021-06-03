VCU fraternity Delta Chi permanently suspended following investigation into hazing, other violations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Commonwealth University chapter of Delta Chi has been permanently suspended following an investigation after the death of 19-year-old freshman Adam Oakes.

According to a statement from the university, based on the information provided to the institution, the Delta Chi fraternity chapter on VCU’s campus was found responsible for charges and was referred to the Student Organization Conduct Committee Chairs.

According to VCU:

“On May 3, VCU’s Division of Student Affairs initiated disciplinary proceedings against the Delta Chi fraternity chapter at VCU. This was based on multiple reports and allegations of violations of university policies and directives regarding chapter events, COVID-19 protocols, recruitment activities, alcohol and hazing on February 26 and 27 in the hours before the death of VCU student Adam Oakes.

“VCU’s Student Organization Conduct Committee Chairs (SOCC) reviewed the report of the organization’s alleged misconduct. Based on the information provided, the Delta Chi fraternity chapter at VCU was found responsible for charges referred to the SOCC.”

Effectively May 28, the chapter permanently lost university recognition ultimately meaning they are no longer authorized to operate as a student organization at VCU.

This comes as the investigation into the death of VCU freshman Adam Oakes continues after he was found dead on West Clay Street on the morning of February 27.

The university enacted disciplinary measures against the fraternity last month. At that time, the university said that if hazing allegations were found true, then VCU’s Division of Student Affairs would be calling for the permanent removal.

Stay with 8News for updates on this story.