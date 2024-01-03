RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) fraternity is hosting its 7th annual candlelight vigil walk to honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

On Monday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m., the Theta Rho Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., as well as the VCU MLK Committee, will host its Silent Candlelight Vigil March to honor Martin Luther King, Jr.

Those interested in participating in this event should arrive at the VCU Arts Depot, located at 814 W Broad St., by 5:30 p.m. in order to join the group before the event’s start.

The event will offer light refreshments. Attendees are advised to dress warm.